Procter & Gamble (PG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $252,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Price Matthew sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $953,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,479. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 966,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 190,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.