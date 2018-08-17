ProMetic Life Sciences (PLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a C$1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:PLI traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.62. 68,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,976. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.80.

ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProMetic Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 73.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.83%. The company had revenue of C$4.29 million for the quarter.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops bioseparations, plasma-derived therapeutics, and small-molecule therapeutic products. It operates through three segments: Small-Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma-Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparation Technologies. The company offers its technology platform for purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics, and elimination of pathogens; and develops small molecule therapeutic products targeting unmet medical needs in the fields of fibrosis, inflammation, autoimmune diseases, oncology, and nephropathies.

