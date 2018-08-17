PROS (PRO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.62, but opened at $35.56. PROS shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 2912300 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,820,127.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,400. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PROS to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in PROS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 232,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 90.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 171,865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 19.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in PROS by 18.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

PROS Company Profile (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.