Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up approximately 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 85,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,700. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.23.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,663 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $259,109.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,021 shares of company stock worth $3,525,936. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

