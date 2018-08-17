Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14,579.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $195,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,492. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $202.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.