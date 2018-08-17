Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 171,233 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,563,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $213,849,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. AT Bancorp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 31,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,593. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.21.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.