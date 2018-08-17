Public Storage (PSA) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 3.0% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $43,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1,693.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

NYSE PSA traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $222.18. 4,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,583. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $180.48 and a 1-year high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.32 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

