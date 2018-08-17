Public Storage (PSA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1,693.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $220.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $180.48 and a 1-year high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.32 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

