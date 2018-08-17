Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Lassonde Industries Inc Issued By Desjardins (LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Lassonde Industries in a report released on Monday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2018 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$257.12 on Wednesday. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

