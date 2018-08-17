Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Cut by Wedbush

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report released on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.55.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $109.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $623,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,840.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,641. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.