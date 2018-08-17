Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terreno Realty in a report released on Tuesday, August 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst K. Ford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNO. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suffolk Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 147,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 364,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Gabriela Franco Parcella bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $208,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,494.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

