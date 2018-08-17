QLC Chain Market Capitalization Hits $11.41 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $11.41 million and approximately $349,206.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00309068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00161693 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

