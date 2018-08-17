Quantum Market Cap Reaches $7.60 Million (QAU)

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $65,962.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001560 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, CoinEx Market and Gatehub. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00278685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00156479 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000228 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Quantum launched on April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 239,775,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx Market, HitBTC, Gatehub and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

