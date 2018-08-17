Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 36,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,743,000 after purchasing an additional 81,936 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,692,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Guinan sold 61,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $6,504,653.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,975.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $173,622.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $633,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,064 shares of company stock worth $36,688,570 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. MED downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $109.54 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.