Quest Investment Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

NYSE:UNP opened at $149.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $102.87 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.