QuinStreet (QNST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QNST. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Singular Research began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a long rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,259. The company has a market cap of $641.02 million, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 21,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $288,796.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $396,632.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 26,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $360,426.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,903.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,217 shares of company stock worth $9,822,892. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

