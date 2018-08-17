R C M Technologies (RCMT) Announces Earnings Results

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter.

RCMT stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. R C M Technologies has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, the Puerto Rico, and Serbia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

