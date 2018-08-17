Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

8/6/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/5/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

6/20/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of LIND opened at $14.47 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $633.69 million, a P/E ratio of 160.78 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $805,161.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,418.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,801 shares of company stock worth $1,856,314 over the last ninety days. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 184.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 179,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,624,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 171,687 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

