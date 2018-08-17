REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9685982233793 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 6,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,991. The company has a market cap of $138.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.75. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

