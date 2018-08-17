ReeCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (REE)

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, ReeCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One ReeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReeCoin has a total market cap of $175,206.00 and $0.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.02559340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00641237 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018552 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00052635 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00026992 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011806 BTC.

ReeCoin Coin Profile

ReeCoin (CRYPTO:REE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.tech. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev.

ReeCoin Coin Trading

ReeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

