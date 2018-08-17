Regency Centers Corp (REG) VP Sells $158,375.00 in Stock

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $158,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $1,885,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $783,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Regency Centers by 4.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

