Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLS. Leerink Swann cut Regulus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Regulus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.96.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,242. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.44. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 205.48% and a negative net margin of 83,538.89%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.