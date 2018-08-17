Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $467.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.02 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday. National Alliance Securities raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of PE stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of -0.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,783,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,137 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 663,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,078,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

