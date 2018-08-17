Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2018 – United Therapeutics was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/8/2018 – United Therapeutics was given a new $253.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – United Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $234.00 to $253.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – United Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – United Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Valuation and risks to achievement of target price. Our price target of $95/share is based on an equally weighted composite of (a) $102/share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted FY22 GAAP EPS of $6.03 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $89/share, discount rate 12.5%, growth rate -2%.””

7/15/2018 – United Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Therapeutics holds a strong position in the PAH market with four approved products targeting this indication. The company has many phase III programs in the fields of cardiopulmonary diseases and oncology. It is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and expanded indications for its other marketed products like Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might drive long-term growth. Several data read-outs and regulatory updates are expected in 2018. The latest deal to merge with SteadyMed will add SteadyMed’s drug device pipeline product Trevyent to its portfolio, which could have posed competition to RemoSynch. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing, which is a concern. We believe the company needs to use cash suitably to deal with potential generic competition for two of its biggest products – Remodulin and Adcirca – by mid-2018. United Therapeutics’ shares have also underperformed the industry this year so far.”

7/11/2018 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2018 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Therapeutics holds a strong position in the PAH market with four approved products targeting this indication. The company has many phase III programs in the fields of cardiopulmonary diseases and oncology. It is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and expanded indications for its other marketed products like Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might drive long-term growth. Several data read-outs and regulatory updates are expected in 2018. The latest deal to merge with SteadyMed will add SteadyMed’s drug device pipeline product Trevyent to its portfolio, which could have posed competition to RemoSynch. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing, which is a concern. We believe the company needs to use cash suitably to deal with potential generic competition for two of its biggest products – Remodulin and Adcirca – by mid-2018. Nonetheless, United Therapeutics’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past month.”

United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,369. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

Get United Therapeutics Co alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $419,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $67,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $852,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,679,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.