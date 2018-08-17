Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA: EOAN) recently:

8/9/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €10.50 ($11.93) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €13.00 ($14.77) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €10.00 ($11.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €11.00 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €12.00 ($13.64) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €11.50 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €10.25 ($11.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €10.00 ($11.36) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €11.50 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €10.00 ($11.36) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €12.00 ($13.64) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €10.50 ($11.93) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €10.60 ($12.05) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €12.00 ($13.64) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/9/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €11.50 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €10.80 ($12.27) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €10.30 ($11.70) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €10.00 ($11.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €13.00 ($14.77) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2018 – E.ON SE Common Stock was given a new €12.00 ($13.64) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA EOAN traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting €9.52 ($10.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,951,016 shares. E.ON SE Common Stock has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

