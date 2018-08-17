Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2018 – West Pharmaceutical Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/8/2018 – West Pharmaceutical Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – West Pharmaceutical Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/31/2018 – West Pharmaceutical Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2018 – West Pharmaceutical Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/30/2018 – West Pharmaceutical Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world's premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. "

WST stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.02. 137,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,408. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.57 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.99%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Federici sold 42,869 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $4,119,282.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,737.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,316. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 516.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $22,179,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

