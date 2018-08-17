Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2018 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2018 – AmerisourceBergen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – AmerisourceBergen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/20/2018 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/20/2018 – AmerisourceBergen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,456. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

In other news, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $244,063.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,088.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $937,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,606.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,656 shares of company stock worth $9,132,116. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 48.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $795,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 19.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.4% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,679 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

