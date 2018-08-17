Resonant’s (RESN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. National Securities currently has a $8.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RESN. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Resonant and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Resonant in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Resonant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of RESN opened at $4.50 on Monday. Resonant has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 83.23% and a negative net margin of 4,330.47%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resonant news, Director Michael J. Fox purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $28,505.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,377.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,865 shares of company stock valued at $71,724. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 484,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

