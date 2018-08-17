Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Given News Impact Score of 0.07

Press coverage about Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Restoration Robotics earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1744878687346 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of HAIR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. Restoration Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. research analysts anticipate that Restoration Robotics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

HAIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Restoration Robotics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other Restoration Robotics news, insider Ryan Rhodes purchased 66,666 shares of Restoration Robotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll purchased 333,333 shares of Restoration Robotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,399,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

