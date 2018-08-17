Reviewing Iberdrola (IBDRY) & SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS: SZKMY) and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Iberdrola alerts:

This table compares Iberdrola and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola N/A N/A N/A SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 6.10% 15.20% 7.20%

Dividends

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Iberdrola and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 1 2 0 2.67 SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $32.33 billion 1.45 $3.02 billion N/A N/A SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR $33.93 billion 0.90 $1.95 billion $17.01 16.23

Iberdrola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR.

Summary

Iberdrola beats SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, gas combined cycle, and cogeneration facilities; and electricity from onshore and offshore wind, mini-hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It also stores, trades in, and retails natural gas. In addition, the company provides engineering and construction services for power generation facilities; and sells and rents housing, offices, and commercials. Further, it engages in services, data management, general networking, asset management, marketing, telecommunications, real estate, material merchandising, purchase agency, finance, insurance, and other businesses. The company is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.