Reviewing Varian Medical Systems (VAR) & IMRIS (IMRSQ)

Varian Medical Systems (OTCMKTS: IMRSQ) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Varian Medical Systems and IMRIS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems 3 3 2 0 1.88 IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $111.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Varian Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Varian Medical Systems is more favorable than IMRIS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and IMRIS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems $2.67 billion 3.79 $249.60 million $3.60 30.66 IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than IMRIS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMRIS has a beta of -2.85, meaning that its share price is 385% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and IMRIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems 4.07% 27.51% 12.41% IMRIS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats IMRIS on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation and verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Varian Particle Therapy segment develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to co-develop new imaging and treatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

IMRIS Company Profile

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.