Rhumbline Advisers Has $229.64 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $229,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

NYSE:MCD opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.