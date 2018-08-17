Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.54.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

