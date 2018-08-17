Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) PT Raised to $36.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of RBA opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $169,349.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 11,107 shares of company stock worth $392,708 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $207,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

