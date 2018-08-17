Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $41,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K Fred Skousen sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $121,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,518 shares of company stock valued at $333,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.44 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $258.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

