Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.05 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 1,369.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $1,075,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 9,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $503,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 522,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,241,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,619,076 shares of company stock worth $557,924,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $56.91 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 140.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.