Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 122,301 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,301 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $150,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,641,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,584,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 101,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 873.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,630,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Societe Generale set a $46.50 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

