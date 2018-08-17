Robert P. Jornayvaz III Buys 10,000 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,546. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE IPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. 49,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,869. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intrepid Potash from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Intrepid Potash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,872,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,175,000 after buying an additional 453,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,977,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,116 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth approximately $9,164,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,982,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,274 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth approximately $6,819,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

