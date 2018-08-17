Roy Twite Purchases 11 Shares of IMI plc (IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.54) per share, with a total value of £125.40 ($159.97).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.34) on Friday. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,093 ($13.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,453 ($18.54).

IMI (LON:IMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 29.70 ($0.38) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04). IMI had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 7.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital cut IMI to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.86) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,390 ($17.73) to GBX 1,460 ($18.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,333.33 ($17.01).

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

