Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (ACR.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (TSE:ACR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR stock opened at C$13.89 on Wednesday. Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR has a 52 week low of C$10.35 and a 52 week high of C$12.63.

About Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The objectives of the Company are to provide investors with stable, predictable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of its assets and maximize long-term unit holder value through active management, and expand the asset base and increase its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit, including through acquisitions.

