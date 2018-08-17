Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Andeavor (ANDV) Price Target to $151.00

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $151.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ANDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Andeavor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors cut Andeavor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Andeavor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.08 to $80.46 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Andeavor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.09.

Shares of ANDV stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. Andeavor has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $8,591,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,341,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,975,589.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $74,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,311 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,862. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Andeavor in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,900,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Andeavor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 444,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

