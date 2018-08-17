Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Emera (EMA) Price Target to C$46.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Emera from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.88.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$41.47 on Monday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$49.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.