Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$315.00” Price Target for Tesla (TSLA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $301.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.31.

TSLA opened at $335.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tesla has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 23.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Tesla by 48.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 264,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

