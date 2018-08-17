Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) recently:

8/17/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $138.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean, which has outperformed the industry in the past three months, is expected to tread on its growth trajectory, after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter 2018 results. Earnings not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but, also grew 32.7% year over year, backed by higher revenues. Higher passenger ticket, as well as onboard and other revenues, saw growth in the quarter. Moreover, sailings in the United States, Europe, Alaska, and Asia are likely to continue performing well. Moreover, capacity growth should aid in meeting the increased demand, and ship innovation and technology investments should lead to higher yields. Earnings estimates for 2018 have been revised upward over the past month, reflecting analysts’ optimism. However, higher costs might hurt the company’s profitability in the near term. Further, global uncertainties and tricky consumer discretionary spending are concerning.”

8/8/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean, which has outperformed the industry in the past three months, is expected to tread on its growth trajectory, after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter 2018 results. Earnings not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but, also grew 32.7% year over year, backed by higher revenues. Higher passenger ticket, as well as onboard and other revenues, saw growth in the quarter. Moreover, sailings in the United States, Europe, Alaska, and Asia are likely to continue performing well. Moreover, capacity growth should aid in meeting the increased demand, and ship innovation and technology investments should lead to higher yields. Earnings estimates for 2018 have been revised upward over the past month, reflecting analysts’ optimism. However, higher costs might hurt the company’s profitability in the near term. Further, global uncertainties and tricky consumer discretionary spending are concerning.”

8/3/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.72. 1,068,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $101.20 and a 52-week high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

