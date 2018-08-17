RoyalCoin Price Up 0.4% This Week (ROYAL)

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One RoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RoyalCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RoyalCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004171 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00029563 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00252119 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012184 BTC.

About RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin (CRYPTO:ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016.

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.