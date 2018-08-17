Rupaya (RUPX) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $792,038.00 and approximately $1,895.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rupaya has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00052406 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001289 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,559.79 or 2.86414156 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006213 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00076005 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001372 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 33,498,057 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

