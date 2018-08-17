Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

RUSHA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Get Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A alerts:

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 442.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.