Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $30.65 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

