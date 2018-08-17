Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Stake Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,716,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 194,509 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,397,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,370,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $86.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

In related news, SVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $989,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,203.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,928 shares of company stock worth $1,809,048. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

