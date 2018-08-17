Salzgitter (SZG) PT Set at €53.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SZG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.50 ($56.25) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Baader Bank set a €38.50 ($43.75) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.33 ($48.11).

SZG stock opened at €38.25 ($43.47) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €29.74 ($33.80) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($59.55).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

